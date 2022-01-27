Technical glitch delays Le Bon murder trial

The trial of an Algoa Park man alleged to be one of five men involved in a botched robbery at a popular Gqeberha bakery was postponed on Thursday after the recording equipment in the court stopped working.

Sibusiso Mchunu, 25, has been charged with the murders of his alleged co-perpetrators, as well as that of Flying Squad member Constable Dwayne Kemp, who were killed in a bloody shootout at Le Bon bakery on January 21 2019.

On Thursday, the state continued leading video-footage evidence captured at the Rose Street, Central, establishment before a technical glitch with court equipment led to all cases being rolled over to Friday,

In the footage, five men are seen entering the bakery just after 8am, some of them carrying firearms.

During the holdup, six employees were tied up with cable ties while the robbers gained access to the business’s money and personal belongings of staff.

Within minutes of an employee activating a panic button, Kemp, 31, and his partner, Constable Musa Hans, arrived at the scene. That is when the shootout occurred.

Kemp was shot by one of the robbers and managed to get out the building.

He died later in hospital.

Four of Mchunu’s alleged assailants were also shot and died at the scene.

It is alleged Mchunu managed to escape by climbing out of a window.

