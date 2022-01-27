Police warn of online scams after Despatch residents targeted

Nelson Mandela Bay police have warned the public about a social media scam that has seen several Despatch residents fall prey to online scammers.

Most commonly, people receive a false proof of payment for items sold, and only realise they have been duped once the so-called buyers have left with the product.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said scammers often request their target’s banking details, send them a falsified bank statement showing the requested funds have been paid, and arrange for collection of the item.

“The seller then only realises that he or she had been scammed hours later when the money does not reflect in their account.

“By then the seller no longer has the item, and no money was paid over,” Swart said.

To avoid falling prey to similar scams, the police suggest the sellers never share their banking details.

If possible, rather insist on a cash transaction and arrange a meeting in a safe location, and never let the item out of your possession until you have received the cash, or until you are sure that the money reflects in your bank account, Swart warned.

Scammers will also try to obtain personal information by posing as banks and other financial institutions.

Never share personal information via text or email, as your bank should already have all your information on record.

Never leave a computer or mobile device unattended while logged into your online banking profile, and always log off as soon as you have completed any online transactions.

Also, change password and pins frequently.

Ensure that you keep track of transaction limits on your accounts. Keep your daily limits to sensible amounts, and only increase them when it is necessary.

“And remember, if any deal looks too good to be true, chances are that it probably is,” Swart said.

HeraldLIVE