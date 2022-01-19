IEB 2021 matric results are out: check yours now

The 2021 IEB pass rate is 98.39%, slightly up from 98.06% last year. Of those candidates who passed, 89.2% (88.42% in 2020) achieved entry to degree study; 7.82% (8.14% in 2020) qualified for entry to diploma study; and 1.37% (1.5% in 2020) achieved entry for study at the higher certificate level.

A total of 12,857 full-time and 968 part-time candidates from 238 examination centres across Southern Africa wrote the IEB exams in October and November 2021. In the previous year, there were 12,024 full-time and 1,139 part-time candidates.

The closing date to apply for remarking is January 28 and the results from remarking will be released on March 15.