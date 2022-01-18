Matric results can be published online by media platforms, court rules

The Pretoria high court has granted an urgent application by an 18-year-old matric pupil to reverse basic education minister Angie Motshekga’s decision not to publish matric results on newspaper platforms.

The pupil’s application was supported by AfriForum and Maroela Media.

The court ordered the department “to publish the National Senior Certificate results on public platforms (media platforms) as was the practice in previous years, concurrently with making available the results to the schools that had been attended by the learners”.

At the core of the argument was the practicality of only receiving the results at the school where they completed their matric, meaning that if a pupil is not at the school on the day, they might not receive their results timeously.

Anlé Spies, through her legal representation, Hurter Spies Inc, said this decision would result in grave inconvenience for her as she completed her matric in Pretoria but now resides some 1,000km away from the school, outside Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

She said it was “critically” important for her to receive her results as quickly as possible after they become known, “since I only have a few days to prepare for the commencement of my university career at the University of the Free State”.

With the results due for release on Thursday, she said in her papers: “There will only be one week from the date of announcement of the matric results until the day on which I have to report in Bloemfontein to commence my orientation at the residence I intend staying in.