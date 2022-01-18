Cape Town taxi boss gunned down in ‘suspected hit’
A prominent Cape Town taxi boss has been shot dead.
Mzoxolo Dibela, deputy leader of the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) and deputy chairperson of SA National Taxi Council Western Cape, was killed in Khayelitsha on Monday.
Western Cape police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said Harare police attended to the scene at Monwabisi beach at about 3pm.
“Upon arrival, they found the body of an unknown man next to the road with gunshot wounds in his head,” said Swartbooi.
“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack is taxi-related. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”
Provincial transport MEC Daylin Mitchell was saddened by Dibela’s death.
“Mr Dibela’s body was found at the sand dunes at Monwabisi beach in Khayelitsha on Monday afternoon. He had sustained gunshot wounds to his head. Police are investigating a murder case,” said Mitchell.
“Since my appointment as Western Cape transport and public works MEC in May 2021, I have been working very closely with Mr Dibela in dealing with challenges facing the taxi industry. Mr Dibela formed part of the leadership delegations I have been engaging with in my efforts to end the taxi violence between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association and Codeta.”
Mitchell described Dibela as a “firm leader who showed dedication to change the image of the minibus taxi industry”.
“I extend my sincere condolences to Mr Dibela’s family, to the members of Codeta and to the colleagues in the broader taxi industry. May his soul rest in peace,” said Mitchell.
“I call on the police and enforcement authorities to work around the clock to find Mr Dibela’s killers and bring them to book as soon as possible along with the perpetrators of other taxi-related crimes.”
Councillor Rob Quintas, mayoral committee member for transport in the City of Cape Town, also condemned the killing.
“This is most distressing and devastating news, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in the minibus-taxi industry,” said Quintas.
“I also want to condemn this brutality in the strongest possible terms, as this alleged hit may lead to renewed conflict. We are extremely concerned about the danger and disruption this may pose to commuters, operators and all of those involved in the industry.
“I am pleading with all parties to remain calm, and to work together for the benefit of our commuters and those employed by the industry. I will be calling for a meeting between Codeta, the mayor and the Western Cape transport and public works MEC to see how we can assist.”
He said the killing affected service delivery.
“The alleged hit on Mr Dibela is also devastating for the resumption of the MyCiTi N2 Express service between Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha and the Cape Town CBD. The operating contract with the N2 Company was to be signed this week,” he said.
“Due to this tragic event, we are faced with huge uncertainty about the signing of this operating contract and the future of the N2 Express service. I am urging the police to act swiftly to apprehend those responsible for this senseless killing. I plead with anyone with information to contact the police. I can confirm the city will add additional visibility and resources for the monitoring of the minibus taxi routes across the city.”
TimesLIVE
