Ex-pupils help new Uitenhage High grade 8s adapt to secondary school

Premium By Roslyn Baatjies -

Uitenhage High School has hosted its inaugural New Learner Transition Programme to help new pupils adapt to high school and improve their academic performance.



Programme co-ordinator Angelona Williams said 377 new grade 8 pupils from 12 surrounding primary schools and schools in other areas attended the programme last week...