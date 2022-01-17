Ex-pupils help new Uitenhage High grade 8s adapt to secondary school
Uitenhage High School has hosted its inaugural New Learner Transition Programme to help new pupils adapt to high school and improve their academic performance.
Programme co-ordinator Angelona Williams said 377 new grade 8 pupils from 12 surrounding primary schools and schools in other areas attended the programme last week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.