Students start after-school arts programme to help pupils

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



A new non-profit company started by a group of Eastern Cape university students is seeking to bridge the gap between arts and education in township schools around Nelson Mandela Bay.



Established in 2020 by three arts students, Ikamva Lethu runs an after-school programme that teaches pupils various art forms including drama, music, dance and visual art...