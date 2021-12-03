Convicted wife killer gets life as court dismisses apology

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Calculating and manipulative with no sign of genuine remorse. This is how convicted wife killer Marthinus van Linde was described when he was sentenced to life behind bars on Thursday.



The 48-year-old was described by his own daughter, Martizelle McLaren, and his former mother-in-law, Drusilla Vorster, as a controlling abuser who tormented his former wife, Maritsa, until the day she was brutally murdered...