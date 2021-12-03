Hospital association welcomes possible mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations consultation
Hasa CEO Dr Dumisani Bomela says the association has adopted mandatory vaccination for its staff
The Hospital Association of SA (Hasa) has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that a task force has been put in place to consider the possibility of making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for specific activities and public places.
In a national address on Sunday, Ramaphosa said discussions were under way between government and various stakeholders to introduce mandatory vaccinations that would allow vaccinated people access to workplaces, public events, public transport and public establishments.
“We realise that the introduction of such measures is a difficult and complex issue, but if we do not address this seriously and as a matter of urgency we will continue to be vulnerable to new variants and will continue to suffer new waves of infection,” said Ramaphosa.
Hasa CEO Dr Dumisani Bomela announced the association has adopted mandatory vaccination for its staff, and noted the high number of hospital admissions by those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
“I am proud to say therefore that our organisation, though a small employer by national standards, is taking the principled step of adopting a vaccination mandate as a contribution to SA’s recovery from Covid-19.
“Vaccinations, along with non-pharmaceutical interventions like social distancing, sanitising and masking, remain the most effective protection against Covid-19 and whatever mutations exist and that may still arise,” said Bomela.
Hasa board chairman André Joseph commended companies that have already adopted mandatory vaccinations and urged more to take the same approach for the safety of their employees and the greater public.
