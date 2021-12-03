Bheki Cele lays blame for inaction during July riots and looting on police commissioner’s doorstep

Police minister Bheki Cele could not have provided “executive direction” during the July unrest and looting because he did not receive any intelligence reports from national commissioner Lt-Gen Khehla Sitole or crime intelligence.

Cele made this assertion in an affidavit he will present to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Friday afternoon.

“As stated, pertaining to the violence mainly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng for the period leading up to the outbreak and from the time the violence broke out to the time it was brought under control, I did not receive an intelligence report from either the national commissioner or the divisional commissioner: crime intelligence,” Cele’s affidavit reads.

He said his office had later learnt an intelligence report was “seemingly” distributed to Sitole, deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Fannie Masemola and senior managers within the crime intelligence division.

Cele said he was not aware of any intelligence report generated by the crime intelligence division of the police service.

“It is expected that crime intelligence compile and dispatch multiple intelligence reports to enable the executive and the minister to provide better executive direction during the unrest, which did not occur.