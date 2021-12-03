Health department 'has no idea why the test for Covid-19 still costs R850'

The cost of Covid-19 testing — set at R850 per test by some private laboratories — is being investigated by the Competition Commission after the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) raised the issue.

Health minister Joe Phaahla told parliament his department is joining the complaint as there is no reason the charge for private testing has not dropped in the face of huge demand for the service.

Replying to a parliamentary question on why the cost remains R850 despite advances in technology and the volume of tests done, Phaahla said neither the health department nor the council had been involved in setting the price.

In terms of the law, private facilities are allowed to set their own prices for services they render.

“The department has no idea why the test for Covid-19 still costs R850 per unit despite the volumes, scale and technological advances in this area. The CMS has formally lodged a complaint in this regard [with] the Competition Commission.”