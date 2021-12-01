Gqeberha broker accuses insurer of bullying tactics

Multisure says KGA Life has tried to block it from switching underwriters by withholding its client book

By Herald Reporter -

Multisure Corporation in Gqeberha is the latest intermediary to take Stellenbosch-based insurance underwriter KGA Life to task — and the high court — after failing to move its book of funeral policy clients to a different underwriter.



A change in legislation covering funeral group schemes has resulted in different interpretations, leading to delayed payments and some claimants not receiving their money while the dispute is adjudicated...