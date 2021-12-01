Gqeberha broker accuses insurer of bullying tactics
Multisure says KGA Life has tried to block it from switching underwriters by withholding its client book
Multisure Corporation in Gqeberha is the latest intermediary to take Stellenbosch-based insurance underwriter KGA Life to task — and the high court — after failing to move its book of funeral policy clients to a different underwriter.
A change in legislation covering funeral group schemes has resulted in different interpretations, leading to delayed payments and some claimants not receiving their money while the dispute is adjudicated...
