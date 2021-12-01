Elf moves from shelf to veld this holiday
US Christmas tradition gets SA-themed change of scenery
The countdown to Christmas will be an exciting one full of fun and surprises for SA families who have invited miniature elves into their homes.
This December, Elf in the Veld, an SA version of the US Christmas tradition Elf on the Shelf, will be sending miniature elves to keep an eye on the children to see if they are playing naughty or nice...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.