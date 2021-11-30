Ocean Racing Series reaches halfway mark

Zsports MD hopes to see number of competitors pick up when rounds six and seven take place in January

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



As the first half of the aQuelle Khula Ocean Racing Series drew to a close at the weekend, Zsports managing director Michael Zoetmulder remains hopeful that numbers will increase when the series resumes in January.



Zoetmulder said it had been a tough 12 months for the event, with numbers dwindling as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic. ..