New Brighton chess club seeks young champs

By Simtembile Mgidi

A New Brighton chess club is searching for its first pint-sized chess champs to promote the game among their peers in the township.



After a positive response from the youth at the launch of a chess club earlier in November, community activist Mike Pantsi said they had decided to start a search for township players with potential, which kicks off on Wednesday at the Mendi Arts Centre in New Brighton...