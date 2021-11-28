President Cyril Ramaphosa urges South Africans to get Covid-19 vaccinations as infections surge

There has been an extremely sharp rise in Covid-19 infections with a fourth wave expected in the next few weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

In an address to the nation, he spoke at length about the new Omicron variant and its known and unknown factors and emphasised the importance of vaccinations.

“Vaccines do work and vaccines are saving lives,” said Ramaphosa, urging South Africans to persuade their unvaccinated friends and family to do so.

A higher vaccination rate would allow travel and the economy to grow, he said.

“The early detection of this variant... Means that we are better equipped to respond to the variant,” said Ramaphosa.

He paid tribute to SA’s “world renowned and widely respected” scientists who identified it.

“We know now that Omicron has far more mutations than any previous variant... [it] is readily detected by the Covid-19 tests... we know that this variant is different from other circulating variants and that it is not directly related to the Delta or Beta variants. We know that the variant is responsible for most of the infections found in Gauteng... and is now showing up in all other provinces in the country.”

But there were still other unknowns about the variant. As more data becomes available, there will be a better understanding on whether this variant causes more diseases and how effective the current vaccines are.