Covid-19 daily infections under 3,000 mark, with 18 hospital admissions

By TimesLIVE - 28 November 2021
Vaccines being packaged at the packaging lab. File image
Image: WERNER HILLS

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Sunday reported 2,858 new Covid-19 cases, with 18 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested is 9.8% which is higher than yesterday (9.2%).

The seven-day average is 6.1%.

Six Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total fatalities to 89,797 to date.

The majority of new cases on Sunday are from Gauteng (81%), followed by the Western Cape accounting for 5%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3%; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Eastern Cape, Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 1%.

