Phoenix residents tell SAHRC hearing of racial tension, abuse during July unrest

Accounts of racial tension, assaults and killings of Africans, allegedly at the hands of Indian people in Phoenix, were aired during day 2 of the investigative hearing by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) into the July civil unrest.

The hearing in Durban is looking at the causes of the civil unrest which claimed 36 lives in Phoenix, north of Durban.

Bhambayi resident Chris Biyela told the commission on Tuesday that he narrowly escaped the wrath of an angry group of Indian people while driving through Phoenix.

“Two Indian people stopped my car and asked me what I was doing there. I was coming in for a severe beating until one of them said he knows me. I have had to endure recurring nightmares which prompted me to seek professional help from social workers,” said Biyela.

The July incidents of violence severed relations between different communities in the area, and during the height of the unrest they had received word that police minister Bheki Cele had visited the Phoenix area.