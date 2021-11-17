WATCH | Schoolgirl kidnapped in Mayfair: 'They called her by her name'

Concerned parents have gathered outside the EP Bauman Primary School in Mayfair, Johannesburg, after a schoolgirl was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday morning.

Details of the abduction are unfolding as authorities gather information.

Councillor Rickey Nair was on the scene within a few minutes following the incident after being informed by a neighbourhood watch member who was dropping his child at the school just before 8am.

“Two men pulled up in a Toyota Yaris, both armed with AK47s. The children were lining up outside the gate and they called the girl. They knew their target,” he said.

“The vehicle’s registration plates came back as fake.”