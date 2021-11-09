It was bound to happen: Ramaphosa on ANC electoral misfortunes

However, Ramaphosa said, the party was confident that it was not all doom and gloom because millions of voters chose to stay away instead of giving their votes to other parties.

This was a wake-up call to the ANC to get its house in order before it was too late.

“People raised the issues of disunity and factionalism within our own ranks,” said Ramaphosa to thunderous applause.

“They said this is what is eating the ANC away. We fight continuously as if there is no tomorrow. We are not united at leadership level where we fight to the death.

“Sometimes this leads to people dying in our branch meetings and conferences and this is what our people see and they say this is a disunited organisation, why should I support it,” he went on

“People also raised the issue of corruption sharply and the issue of patronage within the ANC itself.

“These are the issues that have had a significant impact of voters’ attitudes towards the organisation.”

It was ANC’s own internal shenanigans that end up affecting its ability to lead properly in government. And voters have had enough of being the collateral damage of the ANC’s internal problems spilling over to government.

“What is most crucial is the link that our people form between the state of affairs in the ANC and our performance in government at all levels. They look at us and say if this is what is happening at their organisation it speaks for itself that even in government they will not perform well.

“And in many cases, yes, factionalism and our internal fights has an impact on our governance capability because we fight like there is no tomorrow and we forget that we are there to serve the people of SA.”