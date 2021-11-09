UAE millionaire testifies in luxury boat builders’ fraud trial
Businessman says he fell in love with Tag Yachts SA craft at Cannes show
A millionaire businessman from the UAE said it was like a spell had been cast on him from the moment he met Tag Yachts SA managing director Tim van der Steene at a boat show in France.
He fell in love with the yacht he was promised and the prospect of making money by investing in a boatbuilding company...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.