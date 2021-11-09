UAE millionaire testifies in luxury boat builders’ fraud trial

Businessman says he fell in love with Tag Yachts SA craft at Cannes show

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



A millionaire businessman from the UAE said it was like a spell had been cast on him from the moment he met Tag Yachts SA managing director Tim van der Steene at a boat show in France.



He fell in love with the yacht he was promised and the prospect of making money by investing in a boatbuilding company...