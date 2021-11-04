News

Naked woman storms Capitec branch, as bank vows to investigate

Kgaugelo Masweneng
Reporter
04 November 2021
A naked woman stormed into a Capitec bank branch in Strand in Cape Town on Tuesday. File picture.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

An aggressive and naked client stormed into a Capitec branch in Strand, Cape Town, on Tuesday.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the bare woman is seen cursing and causing havoc in the branch, while people rush out.

Capitec had little to say about the incident.

“We at Capitec are as perplexed by this matter which happened at the Strand branch as everyone else, and we are trying to get to the bottom of this,” the bank said.

