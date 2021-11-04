IEC's free advice: 'Don't try to organise an election of this size in 42 days'

The IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo on Wednesday night said the November 1 elections were the most difficult the commission had ever had to organise.

It offered free advice to electoral commissions around the world: never attempt to plan an election in six weeks.

“There are many lessons that we can immediately identify, the most obvious is that never attempt to do an election of this magnitude in 42 days,” said Mamabolo. “If there is any advice we want to give to any election management body anywhere in the world, our perennial advise would be do not do it. It is dangerous and may lead to disputes which may be very difficult to resolve.”

The IEC had counted 90% of the votes cast in 48 hours since counting started, reported Mamabolo.