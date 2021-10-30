Forty percent vaccine coverage in SA can prevent 9-million infections, say Harvard modellers

Lead author Krishna Reddy and his team said they used “a microsimulation model to evaluate clinical outcomes and cost-effectiveness of a Covid-19 vaccination programme in SA”.

They found that “vaccination programme implementation factors, including prompt procurement, distribution and rollout, are likely more influential than characteristics of the vaccine itself in maximising public health benefits and economic efficiency”.

What this means is the efficacy of vaccines is less important than how quickly and efficiently the rollout happens.

Reddy said their model showed vaccinating 40% of the population decreased deaths by 82% to 85%, and lowered total health costs by 33% to 45%.

So far, 38.09% of the adult population is vaccinated, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.