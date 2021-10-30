Proteas gear up for tough Sri Lanka contest

Team will welcome back Quinton de Kock with open arms, says Van der Dussen

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen says the team will welcome back Quinton de Kock with open arms if he is selected for their crucial Pool A clash in the ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday (12pm).



Commenting on the controversy surrounding De Kock, Van der Dussen said the mercurial left-hander was one of the best players in the world and someone who could make a difference in the team with his exciting batting at the top of the order...