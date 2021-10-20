News

Pilot household recycling drive in Bay looks to up a gear

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 20 October 2021

Nelson Mandela Bay’s household recycling pilot project is progressing well, but more households are being encouraged to join the drive.

Bay public health boss Lance Grootboom said the Source Separation Pilot Recycling Project, which launched on October 1 in Ward 9, had received an immediate uptake...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

How well do you know Nelson Mandela Bay?
The Herald and NMU Canrad Community Dialogues

Most Read