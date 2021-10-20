Opportunity for Eastern Cape automotive industry SMMEs

Eastern Cape small business owners in the automotive industry have been invited to apply for the 2021 Business Accelerator Programme and stand a chance to win a share of more than R50,000 in seed capital, mentorship opportunities and potentially supply some of SA’s industry giants.



Extending its reach to the Eastern Cape for the first time, the programme has been running for three years in the Durban chemical cluster and Cape Town clothing and textile clusters...