Whistle-blower Thabiso Zulu nabbed for alleged assault of pregnant woman

Thabiso Zulu, a close friend of slain ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, has appeared in court for allegedly assaulting a pregnant and aspiring ward councillor.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said Zulu was charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) following the incident at the Hanniville community hall, near Pietermaritzburg, last month.

“On September 11, a seven-months pregnant woman was canvassing for a position of ward councillor at Hanniville community hall when she was allegedly assaulted by Thabiso Zulu.

"The KwaZulu-Natal political task team conducted investigations into this case and subsequently arrested and detained Zulu for assault GBH."

Naidoo said Zulu appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on October 11 before he was released on bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for November 9.

Last month violence monitor Mary de Haas wrote to the Mountain Rise police station commander demanding answers relating to allegations of police complicity in violence and harassment against Zulu and others.