Whistle-blower Thabiso Zulu nabbed for alleged assault of pregnant woman
Thabiso Zulu, a close friend of slain ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, has appeared in court for allegedly assaulting a pregnant and aspiring ward councillor.
Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said Zulu was charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) following the incident at the Hanniville community hall, near Pietermaritzburg, last month.
“On September 11, a seven-months pregnant woman was canvassing for a position of ward councillor at Hanniville community hall when she was allegedly assaulted by Thabiso Zulu.
"The KwaZulu-Natal political task team conducted investigations into this case and subsequently arrested and detained Zulu for assault GBH."
Naidoo said Zulu appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on October 11 before he was released on bail.
His next court appearance is scheduled for November 9.
Last month violence monitor Mary de Haas wrote to the Mountain Rise police station commander demanding answers relating to allegations of police complicity in violence and harassment against Zulu and others.
Zulu, who blew the whistle about alleged corruption in the Umzimkhulu municipality, was arrested in July 2020 on “incitement to commit violence” charges.
In her letter De Haas said it had emerged during an ANC community meeting relating to the selection of a candidate in the local government elections that a potential candidate and a witness in the criminal case in which the sitting councillor is charged was stabbed and seriously injured in the presence of the police, and the police officers present allegedly failed to intervene.
