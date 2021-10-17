Three nabbed for Addo store robbery

Three suspected robbers, one aged just 17, were arrested after they allegedly robbed a store in Addo using toy guns.

Police said a suspect walked into a shop in Duka Street in the Nomathamsanqa area at about 5pm on Thursday.

He allegedly threatened a cashier with a firearm that was partly visible from a sling bag.

The store was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspects fled in a black Volvo.

The complainant immediately alerted the police and a description of the getaway vehicle was circulated on police radio channels.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said a Volvo fitting the getaway vehicle’s description was spotted and cornered on the main road in the Nomathansanqa area.

“Police arrested the three occupants and seized a sling bag, which had two toy guns inside.

“The getaway vehicle was also seized for further investigation,” Nkohli said.

A preliminary investigation allegedly linked the three suspects to another business robbery in Gqeberha.

The suspects, aged between 17 and 26, are due to appear in the Addo Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of business robbery.

HeraldLIVE