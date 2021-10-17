Water disruptions due to work

Teams from the department of water and sanitation are working on connecting the Bloemendal/KwaNobuhle pipeline, and reservoirs 3 and 4 have been disconnected to facilitate the connection.

Teams are also attempting to accelerate the construction of this pipeline to bring water to KwaNobuhle from Nooitgedacht.

As a result of the ongoing drought and limits placed on the Kouga Dam, there is not enough water being supplied to the area.

Water trucks have been dispatched to the following areas:

Close to the municipal depot on Ponana Tini Road; and

The corner of Mondile Street and Ponana Tini Road.

The operation is expected to be completed by the end of the day, with water supply restored by Monday morning.

The municipality has apologised for any inconvenience this may have caused.

HeraldLIVE