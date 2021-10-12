Fifteen murders in 48 hours in Walmer Township
A string of murders has rocked Walmer Township yet again, with 15 bodies discovered in a period of 48 hours.
The victims were found shot in the early hours of Thursday and on Saturday in the Airport Valley, Hlatini and Bhabhathane areas...
