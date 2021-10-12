MEC Panyaza Lesufi: ‘Orania will go, you can scream and shout as you wish’

Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi has once again expressed his stance on Orania, saying it “will go”.

Lesufi was reacting to the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) manifesto calling for an end to affirmative action and Black Economic Empowerment (BEE).

During his party’s manifesto launch in Pretoria, FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald said the party will not tolerate BEE.

“What we want is the best product at the best price to serve the taxpayers of the municipality. They always say BEE stands for Black Economic Empowerment, I say you are wrong. It stands for black elite enrichment,” he said.

In a social media post, Lesufi said: “Dream on. Affirmative action will be with us until your ancestors’ sins are eradicated. We are also nie bang nie (not afraid). Orania will go, you can scream and shout as you wish.”