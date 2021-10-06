Google to invest in black-led start-ups in Africa

Google has announced its plan to invest $1bn (about R15bn) over five years to support digital transformation in Africa.

The investment announced on Wednesday will include the landing of the subsea cable Equiano, which will enable faster internet speeds and lower connectivity costs.

It also includes low-interest loans to help small businesses and equity investments in African start-ups.

Since 2017, Google has trained 6-million young Africans and businesses in digital skills. The company has also supported more than 50 non-profit organisations across Africa with more than $16m (R242.7m) in grants and enabled 100-million more Africans to access internet services for the first time through Android.

“Through a Black Founders Fund, Google will invest in black-led start-ups in Africa by providing cash awards and hands-on support. This is in addition to Google’s existing support through the Google for Start-ups Accelerator Africa, which has helped more than 80 African start-ups with equity-free finance, working space and access to expert advisers over the past three years,” Google said.