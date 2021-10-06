‘You couldn’t run a bath, let alone a municipality’: Mashaba & Manyi's war of words

It started when the Electoral Commission (IEC) omitted ActionSA’s name and only used its logo on ballot papers.

The commission blamed ActionSA for its name not appearing on the ballot, saying the party did not choose an abbreviation when it registered with the IEC.

It said it would not amend its final draft ballot papers to add ActionSA’s name next to its logo for the November 1 local government elections, despite the party threatening legal action.