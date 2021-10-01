Party’s campaign call to free ‘Phoenix heroes’ was dangerous ‘race-baiting’, says ANC

African Democratic Change (ADeC) leader Visvin Reddy has rubbished claims by the ANC which suggest his party was fuelling racial tensions with a recent campaign in the volatile Phoenix area in KwaZulu-Natal.

ANC spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said Reddy’s campaign on Wednesday, in which he and several supporters held banners calling for the “Phoenix heroes” to be freed, was “despicable provocation and dangerous race-baiting”.

He said the call for the release of those on trial for murders and other crimes was “insensitive”.

“This lumpen is stirring racial conflict between Africans and Indians in an already volatile area,” said Ntombela.

Police minister Bheki Cele said 36 people lost their lives in Phoenix — 30 of whom were shot — during unrest and rioting in Durban in July.

Phoenix brothers Dylan and Ned Govender and fellow resident Jeetendra Jaikissoon appeared in the Verulam magistrate’s court on Wednesday and on Friday in connection with the murder of an Amaoti resident in July.