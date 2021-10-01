Court terminates man’s abortion tablets business

The regional court in East London has handed a five-year jail sentence to a man bust for illegally selling abortion pills.

Johan Turyamureba, 25, was sentenced on Thursday following his conviction on charges of contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

The Hawks swooped on Turyamureba during a sting operation in August.

“The East London based Hawks’ narcotics enforcement bureau, in an intelligence-driven operation together with the East London crime intelligence unit, arrested Turyamureba for allegations of selling Cytotec tablets to members of the community in East London,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela.

“Cytotec tablets are in the schedule 4 category under the act, which means they can only be dealt, sold and distributed by registered medical practitioners or pharmacists.”