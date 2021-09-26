Aberdeen man, 31, arrested after fatal stabbing

Aberdeen police arrested a 31-year-old man for murder after a body was found with a stab wound to the neck on Saturday.

Police responded to the scene in Dassie Street, Lotusville, at about 1pm after an anonymous caller informed them about a person lying in a pool of blood next to the road.

“When police arrived, they found Gavin Lewis, 31, who had succumbed to his injuries,” police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson said.

The suspect was arrested shortly afterwards.

He is expected to appear in the Aberdeen Magistrate’s Court soon.

HeraldLIVE