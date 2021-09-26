WATCH | EFF’s Malema unveils ‘people-centred’ manifesto in Joburg ahead of local elections

The EFF contested elections for the first time in 2014 during the national polls and became the third most popular party in the country.

Hundreds of the party's supporters, wearing party memorabilia and dancing and singing, gathered at the square. The party described its manifesto as “people centred”.

EFF party leader, Julius Malema promised his supporters that the EFF will provide corruption-free and accessible municipalities and councillors.

