WATCH | Have Bay coalition governments helped or hindered democracy?

Ahead of the local government elections on November 1, a community dialogue is being held on September 28 to consider the question:

Coalition governments in Nelson Mandela Bay over the last five years: participatory democracy or a hindrance to progress?

Join the conversation with facilitator Rochelle de Kock, editor of The Herald and Weekend Post, along with Joleen Kotze, chief research specialist in democracy and citizenship, Human Sciences Research Council, Athol Trollip of Athol Trollip Consulting, Lance Grootboom, NMB councillor for the African Christian Democratic Party, Thabo Matiwane of the Eastern Cape provincial legislature, former city manager Johann Mettler and Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.

This free virtual event takes place on Tuesday September 28 at 4pm. It is hosted by The Herald and Nelson Mandela University's Centre for the Advancement of Non-Racialism and Democracy.

Click here to register>>