Faf de Klerk perplexed by discipline decisions going against the Boks

Faf de Klerk doesn't believe there is something fundamentally amiss with the Springboks' discipline and he is still perplexed that he was ordered off the field with a yellow card in last weekend's defeat against the Wallabies.

De Klerk defended the Boks' discipline, even though they frequently fell on the wrong side of the law in their recent defeats against the Wallabies. They received two yellow cards in each of those two matches.

De Klerk copped one last weekend but remains unconvinced justice was served.

“I honestly don't think it was a yellow card,” said De Klerk. “I think I clearly played the guy's arm and not the ball. I'm not really sure about that one.”

Close to the end of the game Jasper Wiese was yellow-carded and later cited for dangerously clearing a ruck. He has since been cleared and will not face further sanction after a hearing.