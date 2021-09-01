Long walk in honour of women survivors
Rev June Dolley Major to cover 900km so she can raise awareness of rape and GBV injustices
A six-day hunger strike, camping in a tent in front of an Anglican archbishop’s home, relaying her ordeal during a tribunal and going to court to fight a gagging order by a man who had allegedly raped her 20 years ago.
These are just some of the steps taken by the Rev June Dolley Major, who has over recent years become increasingly vocal and active in her bid to bring her alleged perpetrator to book. ..
