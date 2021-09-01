News

Man shot in back in latest robbery on smallholding

Woman managed to escape through window to neighbours who were also held at gunpoint

Riaan Marais News reporter 01 September 2021

When she heard the glass shatter, a Lakeside Road resident knew she had to get out of the house and look for help.

However, after escaping through a window and seeking help from neighbours, the woman’s attempts to escape were in vain, as one of the attackers followed her next door...

