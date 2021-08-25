Nelson Mandela Bay’s Peter Giddy dies

Tour guide, Park Run co-ordinator, triathlon gold medallist and master communicator Peter Giddy dies suddenly in Mill Park home

One of Nelson Mandela Bay’s best-known faces — scion of a renowned retail family and a stalwart of the metro’s running, hiking, lifesaving, church and tourism fraternities — has died.



Peter Giddy, 70, catered to overseas clients through his highly successful Peter Giddy Guided Tours and as the market dried up with the Covid-19 lockdowns he began hosting trails in and around the metro, designed to get people from different communities into nature...