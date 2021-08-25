Gqeberha artist pursues dream to study in New York
Following her dream will take her across the seas to America, but that does not mean Gqeberha’s Anelisa Mbozi will forget her roots — in fact, she plans to bring all the skills she learns at the New York Film Academy back to Mzansi.
The 23-year-old hopes her journey will empower aspiring artists like her in SA...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.