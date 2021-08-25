Gqeberha artist pursues dream to study in New York

Following her dream will take her across the seas to America, but that does not mean Gqeberha’s Anelisa Mbozi will forget her roots — in fact, she plans to bring all the skills she learns at the New York Film Academy back to Mzansi.



The 23-year-old hopes her journey will empower aspiring artists like her in SA...