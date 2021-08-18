Reckless driving probe into Stanford Road crash
Gqeberha police have opened a case of reckless and negligent driving after a collision involving three vehicles in Stanford Road on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said at about 7.45am the driver of a BMW was travelling from Bethelsdorp along Stanford Road.
As it was turning right at the robots into Norman Middleton Road, a Quantum taxi travelling towards Bethelsdorp collided with the BMW.
She said due to the impact of the collision , a nearby stationary Chevy Spark was also damaged.
Naidu said the 28-year-old taxi driver was alone in the vehicle while the BMW had two occupants, the 27-year-old driver and his 23-year-old sister.
“The two occupants in the Chevy Spark, the driver aged 28 and a passenger whose age is unknown, also sustained injuries.
“All the injured were taken for medical treatment,” she said.
Naidu said a case of reckless and negligent driving was under investigation.
