Reckless driving probe into Stanford Road crash

Gqeberha police have opened a case of reckless and negligent driving after a collision involving three vehicles in Stanford Road on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said at about 7.45am the driver of a BMW was travelling from Bethelsdorp along Stanford Road.

As it was turning right at the robots into Norman Middleton Road, a Quantum taxi travelling towards Bethelsdorp collided with the BMW.

She said due to the impact of the collision , a nearby stationary Chevy Spark was also damaged.

Naidu said the 28-year-old taxi driver was alone in the vehicle while the BMW had two occupants, the 27-year-old driver and his 23-year-old sister.

“The two occupants in the Chevy Spark, the driver aged 28 and a passenger whose age is unknown, also sustained injuries.

“All the injured were taken for medical treatment,” she said.

Naidu said a case of reckless and negligent driving was under investigation.

