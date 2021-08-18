Forecast rain expected to nudge up dam levels
The rainfall forecast over Nelson Mandela Bay’s main catchment area in the Langkloof ahead of the weekend is expected to add a few more days’ worth of water for the drought-stricken metro.
SA Weather Service spokesperson Garth Sampson said between 15mm and 20mm of rain was expected to fall in the area on Thursday and Friday...
