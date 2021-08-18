Motherwell’s Manyano Backyard concert series to honour women

What is usually a mundane Motherwell backyard will be transformed on Wednesday to stage the Manyano Backyard concert series, paying homage to female titans of the SA musical industry and remembering Gqeberha’s own musical maestro.



National entertainment giants such as Nokwazi Dlamini, Pearl Afrique and Jessica Mbangeni are among those celebrating Women’s Month by performing at the concert in Motherwell...