Motherwell’s Manyano Backyard concert series to honour women
What is usually a mundane Motherwell backyard will be transformed on Wednesday to stage the Manyano Backyard concert series, paying homage to female titans of the SA musical industry and remembering Gqeberha’s own musical maestro.
National entertainment giants such as Nokwazi Dlamini, Pearl Afrique and Jessica Mbangeni are among those celebrating Women’s Month by performing at the concert in Motherwell...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.