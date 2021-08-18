Helenvale crime drops, but is it all ShotSpotter’s doing?

There has been a slight decrease in violent crime in Helenvale, though the jury is still out on whether ShotSpotter, the state-of-the-art technology able to detect when guns are fired, is responsible.



While the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has lauded the technology for the decrease, police contend it is difficult to say whether the lower statistics can be solely attributed to it. ..