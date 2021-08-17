News

Sentencing of convicted murderer postponed due to unavailability of judge

Devon Koen Court reporter 17 August 2021
Convicted murderer and gangster Remario de Lange is now to hear his fate in the high court in Gqeberha on Thursday
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

The scheduled sentencing of convicted murderer and self-confessed gangster Remario de Lange was postponed in the high court in Gqeberha on Tuesday due to the unavailability of the judge.

De Lange will now hear his fate on Thursday.

De Lange, found guilty on seven charges including murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and theft of a motor vehicle, faces a hefty term of imprisonment, with the state having called for life behind bars.

During his trial, De Lange admitted in court that he was a member of the notorious 26’s prison gang.

It also emerged that he was a member of the Nice Time Booza’s gang which operates in the city’s northern areas.

After pleading not guilty to the murder of Lorenzo Victor Nicholas, 27, and the attempted murder of a six-year-old girl hit by a stray bullet, judge Elna Revelas said in her judgment that witness testimony,  coupled with state evidence, had proved beyond reasonable doubt that De Lange was guilty as charged.

Nicholas was shot at least nine times in the head, chest and abdomen, while walking in Kobus Street, Helenvale, on November 14 2019.

After shooting Nicholas, De Lange turned his attention to a 29-year-old man who had witnessed the shooting, and fired a shot in his direction but missed.

The stray bullet struck a six-year-old girl.

De Lange was arrested for the murder and attempted murders on March 23 2020 after he was caught driving a stolen Mazda bakkie.

The Mazda was reported stolen on March 16 2020 in St Benedict Street, West End.

While defence advocate Louisa Roux asked the court for leniency in sentencing, state advocate Mujaahid Sandan said De Lange’s personal circumstances were “run of the mill” and asked Revelas to sentence him to life behind bars.

