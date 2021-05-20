Murder accused part of prison gang, court hears

Alleged gangster Remario de Lange, accused of killing an innocent man and wounding a six-year-old girl, is part of the notorious 26 prison gang, the high court in Gqeberha head on Thursday.



Testifying on behalf of the defence, Vigil Williams, 32, said he met De Lange while in custody in 2015 and knew he was a member of the 26s but denied knowing that he was part of the New Time Bozzas (NTB) gang as alleged by the state...

